Gableman suggests 'revolution' to keep government honest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Speaking at a Republican dinner event in Appleton last week, newly-released audio captured Michael Gableman suggesting revolution was the 'only way to keep government honest.'
Gableman delivered the remarks at a Constitution Day dinner held by the Outagamie County Republicans Sept. 9 in Appleton. Tim Michels and Eric Toney, the GOP candidates for governor and attorney general, respectively, were the featured guests alongside Gableman.
Lauren Windsor, a liberal citizen journalist, recorded the video. A recording posted by her outlet, The Undercurrent, shows Gableman and conservative talk radio host 'Regular Joe' Giganti call out Windsor and invite her up to the stage.
During the part of the speech where Gableman discussed the idea of revolution, Windsor said her phone was pointed toward the ceiling and didn't record video of Gableman's comments. However, the audio is consistent with Gableman's voice during the parts of the video where she's on stage with him.
Gableman broached the subject of Americans being too comfortable to carry out a rightful revolution. This was in the context of Gableman repeating debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and decrying private funding Wisconsin clerks received to carry out that election.
"It's that very comfort that is keeping us from what our founders knew to be the only way to keep an honest government, which is revolution," Gableman said. "Thomas Jefferson said that the Tree of Liberty must be watered by the blood of revolution every generation."
"I don't think that's gonna happen," Gableman added. "And the President [Biden] has gone out of his way to say, 'don't even think about a revolution. We've got F-14s and-' who talks like that?"
Michels spoke at the same event. He's distanced himself from Gableman, declining to say at a Labor Day press conference whether he agreed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos's decision to terminate Gableman's review of the 2020 election, which cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
"I wish that Mike Gableman would've been able to come up with the absolute answer," Michels said at the September 5 press conference. "I know that a lot of money was spent. As a business owner, I understand the costs, every dollar, is precious. And for $1.2 million, I wish we would've come up with the answer, but we didn't."
A spokeswoman for Michels said it was unreasonable to connect the candidate to Gableman because he didn't control who else was invited to the Appleton dinner.
"Tim is responsible only for what he and his campaign says, and you know that," Anna Kelly, the communications director for the Michels campaign, said in a statement to 27 News. "Democrats and the media are desperate to talk about anything but Tony Evers' failed record."
Kayla Anderson, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers' re-election campaign, accused Michels and Gableman of both supporting policies that would suppress voting access.
“When Tim Michels makes an appearance with Michael Gableman, the real star of the show is their election conspiracy theories and divisive rhetoric," Anderson said in a statement.
Attempts to reach Gableman were unsuccessful. His stated new employer, the conservative Thomas More Society, did not immediately respond to requests for Gableman.
The Outagamie County Republicans did not respond to questions, either. The Republican Party of Wisconsin said it had no comment for this story, other than Gableman does not represent the party or its candidates.
Gableman's remarks about revolution preceded his railing against funding for Wisconsin clerks, which came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which was largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
The money disproportionately went to clerks in the state's five biggest cities, including Madison. However, records of how Madison used its money show the vast majority of dollars went toward pandemic-related measures.