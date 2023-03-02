Gala for American Family Children's Hospital benefits care programs for local kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friends of UW Health is hosting 'Don't Stop Believin,' the gala for American Family Children's Hospital this Saturday.
Friends of UW Health is a board made up of volunteers who have committed hours of their time to raising funds to support AFCH. They’ve raised nearly $8 million over the past 20 years.
This year's gala will raise funds for hospital programs that support local patients and their families.
Donations from the community help support innovations in healthcare, the Child Life Program and the patient and family assistance fund.
The gala is sold out, but you can still donate to the mission here.
Nikki Stafford, President of American Family Children's Hospital and Mich Arora, President of Friends of UW Health stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about how the event impacts care of local children and their families.