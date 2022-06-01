Garage catches fire in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A garage in downtown Madison caught fire Tuesday evening, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
A neighbor reported smoke coming from a garage in the area of Taylor Street and Burr Oak Lane.
Upon entering, firefighters were met with smoke and flames, but they extinguished the fire quickly.
The home's residents were home at the time of the fire, but were unaware of it. The neighbor who called 911 alerted them after they reported the fire.
No one was injured, but the garage and some items stored inside were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.