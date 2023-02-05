Garage considered 'total loss' after fire near Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) — A garage near Portage is considered "a total loss" after a fire Saturday afternoon.
In a post on the Portage Fire Department Facebook page, crews responded to a reported garage fire on Hillside Road in the Town of Caledonia just before 4:30 p.m.
Crews from Pardeeville, Arlington, Merrimac, Poynette Endeavor, Briggsville, Lodi, and Lake Delton were called to help. Aspirus MedEvac and Dells Delton EMS assisted in monitoring firefighter wellness at the scene.
The department was told while firefighters were on their way, the two-story wood frame garage was fully engulfed in flames and the siding on the house had started to melt.
According to the fire department, when crews arrived, they aggressively worked to put out the fire and protect the house from further damage.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control and initial interviews. Alliant Energy was called to secure the power.
The Portage Fire Department reported the garage is "a total loss" and the origin and cause of the fire is undetermined. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.