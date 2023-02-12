Garage engulfed in flames, home damaged near Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire Saturday evening that destroyed the garage and damaged the home.
The Portage Fire Department posted on Facebook, crews responded to the report of a fire just after 8 p.m. on Raven Road in the Town of Pacific.
Fire Departments from Pardeeville, Arlington, Poynette and Wyocena were called to help. Aspirus MedEvac and Pardeeville EMS assisted in monitoring firefighter wellness at the scene.
The department said when crews arrived, they found the one-story wood-frame garage fully engulfed in flames impacting the house.
Fire officials reported crews attempted to stop the fire and protect the house from severe damage.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control. Alliant Energy was called to secure gas and power.
Emergency Management was at the incident to support and help the family with living arrangements.
According to the Portage Fire Department, the home has smoke and heat damage throughout and the garage is a total loss. The origin and cause of the fire is undetermined.