Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Garage fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home

Brooklyn fire
Image courtesy of Dialed in Digital

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WKOW) — Brooklyn homeowners are displaced after a garage fire Sunday. 

The Brooklyn Fire & EMS Protection District said several agencies responded to the fire on the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. 

When crews arrived, they found a "large amount of smoke and flames" coming from the home's attached garage. 

After evacuating the residents, firefighters used two fire hydrants to put out the blaze. The district reports it took around a half-hour to put out the fire.

Authorities say the fire started in the garage, but the damage from it is displacing the residents. The Dane County Sheriff's Office estimates the damage to the home and its contents is worth $250,000. 

