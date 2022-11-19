 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Intense But Brief Snow Showers Across Southern Wisconsin...

Scattered snow showers will continue to move across southern
Wisconsin this afternoon. These snow showers are intense and can
suddenly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less and drop a
quick quarter inch of snow on roads. Use caution when traveling
today.

Garage is total loss after fire in Town of Montrose

  • Updated
  • 0
Montrose Garage Fire

UPDATE (WKOW) - Lieutenant Jake Myrland with Belleville Fire provided an update on an early morning garage fire Saturday. 

According to Myrland, both the garage and the equipment inside is a total loss.

Belleville Fire says the damages are around $2 million.

According to Myrland, any further investigations will be conducted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- Multiple agencies battled a garage fire early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessamy Torres, the fire at 1415 Range Trail was reported just before 5:45 a.m.

First responders arrived to find the building "fully engulfed" with flames. A 27 News photographer on scene noticed significant damage to the building and vehicles nearby.

The building that caught fire is used to house machinery/road equipment, Torres says.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported, and no damage estimate is available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.