Garbage truck catches fire in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Cross Plains garbage truck driver noticed a fire in his vehicle just in the nick of time.
The Cross Plains Fire Department reports a garbage truck driver was compacting Thursday when he heard a loud noise.
He saw smoke when he checked his cameras.
The driver then used a fire extinguisher to stop the fire from spreading and drove to the fire station because he was nearby.
The fire department is reminding the public to properly dispose of batteries and combustible and flammable materials.