...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Garbage truck catches fire in Cross Plains

  Updated
Garbage truck catches fire in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Cross Plains garbage truck driver noticed a fire in his vehicle just in the nick of time.

The Cross Plains Fire Department reports a garbage truck driver was compacting Thursday when he heard a loud noise.

He saw smoke when he checked his cameras.

The driver then used a fire extinguisher to stop the fire from spreading and drove to the fire station because he was nearby.

The fire department is reminding the public to properly dispose of batteries and combustible and flammable materials.

