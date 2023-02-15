Garbage truck fire quickly put out in downtown Madison after alert from passerby

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department was able to quickly respond to a garbage truck fire Monday thanks to the help of a passerby.
Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were doing fire code inspections near the Capitol when someone told them a garbage truck pulled over on E. Johnson Street because of a fire.
Firefighters quickly responded the truck while police blocked traffic.
Once on scene, Schuster said the firefighters found the truck's driver on top of the cab trying to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. They helped him down and extinguished the fire with water.
Schuster said most of the truck's materials were cardboard. Firefighters told the driver the truck's load should be dumped outside and the truck parked outside since the cause of the fire is unknown.