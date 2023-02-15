 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garbage truck fire quickly put out in downtown Madison after alert from passerby

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department Logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department was able to quickly respond to a garbage truck fire Monday thanks to the help of a passerby. 

Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were doing fire code inspections near the Capitol when someone told them a garbage truck pulled over on E. Johnson Street because of a fire. 

Firefighters quickly responded the truck while police blocked traffic. 

Once on scene, Schuster said the firefighters found the truck's driver on top of the cab trying to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. They helped him down and extinguished the fire with water. 

Schuster said most of the truck's materials were cardboard. Firefighters told the driver the truck's load should be dumped outside and the truck parked outside since the cause of the fire is unknown. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you