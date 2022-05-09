Garden preparations underway as warm weather approaches

MILWAUKEE (WISN/WKOW) -- With high temperatures expected to move in this week, many people are anxious to get their gardens going, but patience is key.
WISN 12 News checked out Plant Land to see when the best time is to start digging soil and finding the right colors for your yard.
Some plants are ready to grow, but others need a little more time.
"A few more weeks for sure would be tomato plants, pepper plants and eggplant. Cucumber, melon, squash that's at the end of the month," said Karen Matt, Co-owner, Plant Land.
Good soil, plenty of sunshine, water, and some TLC is always key in getting the garden you want.