Gardening tips for Wisconsins' green thumbs

MADISON (WKOW) — As the long-range forecasts suggest cooler air is going away, you may be itching to get out into the garden. Here are a few reminders and statistics before planting.
The last time the overnight low went below freezing was at the end of April, but the risk isn't over yet. Overnight lows have still been flirting with 32 degrees. So, Wisconsin planters should slowly ease their way back into the garden.
For the Madison area, 30 years of data suggest the last freezing night is May 4. However, in 2021 and 2020, the cold air stuck around through mid-May.
Back in 1972, freezing lows stuck around as late as June 10. One way to keep plants safe from possible late-season cold spells is to put plenty of mulch around them. Mulch also helps keep weeds from growing in flower beds by blocking out the sunlight.
Until overnight lows are continuously above freezing, gardeners can move plants and their potters outside during the day. There they can soak up the sun and warm up. Then move the plants back inside overnight for protection.
When using fertilizer for plants or grass, garden experts suggest a slow-release fertilizer so plants don't get burned by the chemicals or stressed from heat later in the year.
Lawns may need some help after a long winter, and homeowners may see spots popping up when they'd rather see grass. Experts suggest laying down plenty of seeds once the soil temperature reaches 55 degrees. Put down the seeds before it rains so they don't get washed away and do it earlier rather than later so the seeds don't get burned.
Currently, the soil temperature in the Madison area is around 60 degrees. However, when digging even 2 inches into the soil, the temperature drops to nearly 45 degrees.
Additionally, spring is the best time to pull weeds out of flower beds or our lawns. That's because roots won't be as deep or complex. But keep in mind not all weeds are bad.
Especially during No Mow May, it's encouraged to let weeds like dandelions and clovers bloom to feed pollinators like bees and butterflies. As the year unfolds, it's suggested to weed often and use herbicides as needed.