Gas leak in Sun Prairie temporarily displaced nearly 100 residents

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A gas leak in displaces about 100 Sun Prairie residents and numerous pets for about two hours Sunday night.
Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue (SPFR) responded to a report of a gas leak in a four-story residential structure on the 600 block of West Main Street just before 11:30 p.m.
SPFR Assistant Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a press release that crews found a gas level reading above 1% Lower Explosive Limit on the fourth floor and similar or higher readings on other floors.
As per protocol, Westermeyer said the building was evacuated. Sun Prairie Police Department assisted in the evacuation.
We Energies and building maintenance were able to find the source of the leak and contain it.
According to Westermeyer, SPFR crews ventilated each floor, and the building was determined safe. The nearly 100 residents and their pets were were able to return after being displaced for around two hours.
Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue reported no one was injured in the incident.