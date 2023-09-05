Gas leak investigation briefly delays start of class at Yahara Elementary School

DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) -- Students were briefly kept out of a DeForest elementary school while crews investigated a possible gas leak on the first day of school.
According to a DeForest Area School District spokesperson, a custodian noticed a natural gas smell at Yahara Elementary School Tuesday morning, before students started their school day.
Out of an abundance of caution, district officials kept students and staff out of the building while MGE investigated the report.
By 9 a.m., MGE had given the "all clear" for students and staff to return to the building, according to school officials.
No gas leak was detected and the smell has dissipated.
School officials say they are grateful for the quick response and support from community partners. They are looking forward to a less eventful continuation of the first day of school.