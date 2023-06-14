Gas leak under control on Madison's east side, evacuation orders rescinded

MADISON (WKOW) — A road closure and an evacuation order have been rescinded following a natural gas leak on Madison's east side Wednesday.
According to a Madison Fire Department spokesperson, the gas leak started at about 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue. The spokesperson said the leak occurred because of construction in the area.
Firefighters evacuated a 300-foot radius downwind of the leak while MGE worked to fix the problem. As of 10:12 a.m., Madison Fire Department reported there was no active gas leak, as MGE had it under control. By 11 a.m., those evacuated were able to return.
Inbound traffic on Atwood Avenue was closed starting at Cottage Grove Road. Madison Metro routes were diverted from the area.