Gas prices continue to fall, although some drivers feel more relief than others

MADISON (WKOW) — Gas prices are continuing to fall, but by how much is dependent on where you live.
According to GasBuddy, the average for a gallon of gas is now $3.67 — down almost eight cents from the week before. That price is nearly 27 cents less than last month but over 52 cents higher than this time last year.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says the price you pay at the pump is "drastically different" from coast to coast — with some states seeing price increases while others see decreases.
“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California," De Haan said. "Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes."
In Wisconsin, drivers are feeling relief at the pump. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in the state $3.46 — down over 10 cents from the week before.
For right now, De Haan thinks prices could continue to fall, but warns the trend could change.
"For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead,” he said.