Gas prices fall for 10th week in a row

MADISON (WKOW) — Drivers in Wisconsin and nationwide are, for the most part, still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop.
According to GasBuddy, the weekly average for gas prices across the country has fallen for the tenth week in a row. GasBuddy reports prices fell around five cents for an average of $3.86 for a gallon of gas.
In Wisconsin, according to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas is $3.68 — which is similar to prices from two weeks ago.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said that certain areas of the nation are seeing prices decline more than others.
"The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly," De Haan said. "But the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases."