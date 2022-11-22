Gas prices fall nationwide but Wisconsin drivers see largest decline

(WKOW) — In an unexpected turn of events, drivers across the nation are paying less for gas while gearing up for Thanksgiving travel.

Last week, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicted gas prices on Thanksgiving would be the most expensive on record.

Instead, prices are dropping nationwide. According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.64 — down 11.9 cents from the week before.

With that drop, gas prices are 16.4 cents lower than they were last month but 24.5 cents higher than last year.

"It’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” De Haan said.

Wisconsin drivers could be feeling the positive impact of the price change even more so than others. According to De Haan, Wisconsin had the largest weekly drop in prices, going down 23 cents per gallon.

According to AAA, Wisconsin's average for a gallon of gas is about 30 cents below the national average — $3.32 per gallon.

There is hope that gas prices continue to fall throughout the highly traveled holiday season.

"It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for," De Haan said.