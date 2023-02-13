Gas prices fall slightly, but experts say it won't last

(WKOW) — Experts say drivers should enjoy declining gas prices now, because they're not guaranteed to last.
GasBuddy reports prices have fallen for the last two weeks. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.37. The agency says this average price is still up nearly 11 cents from last month, but is down 10 cents when compared to this time last year.
GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon diesel fell around seven cents to $4.52.
In Wisconsin, drivers on average are paying $3.14 for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.
Though the recent dips in prices are exciting, they're unlikely to last as the seasons change, according to GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.
"GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view," De Haan said.
De Haan reports gas prices typically rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day.