Gas prices near $3 in Wisconsin

(WKOW) — Gas prices are continuing to fall and could bring much-needed relief to households nationwide throughout the holiday season.
According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas nationally is now $3.52 after falling 12.4 cents over the last week. This is almost 23 cents lower than last month but 14 cents higher than this time last year.
While all states saw declines in gas prices, Wisconsin once again saw some of the most significant drops. Last week, the state had the largest drop in prices; this week, they round out the top five by declining 19 cents, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is just over the $3 benchmark: $3.16.
“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average," De Haan said. "In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation.”
De Haan has hopeful predictions for gas prices leading up to Christmas. While the second most common price at gas stations currently is $2.99, he believes the national average could fall below that price by Christmas.
Gas price dashboard from the nation's 150,000 stations...— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 28, 2022
Most common price: $3.39
2nd: $2.99
3rd: $3.29
4th: $3.19
5th: $3.49
Median: $3.39
Bot 10% avg: $2.75
Top 10% avg: $4.89
"It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” De Haan said.