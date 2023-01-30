Gas prices rise for fifth week, experts expect trend to continue

(WKOW) — Gas experts don't have good news for drivers — prices are up for the fifth week in a row, and little relief is in sight.
GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas rose almost 10 cents, bringing the average to $3.49. This is more than 33 cents higher than last month and more than 14 cents higher than last year.
AAA reports Wisconsin drivers are on average paying less than the national average. AAA data shows the state's average price for a gallon of gas is $3.28 — about 20 cents less than the national average.
GasBuddy reports the average price for diesel rose 5.4 cents, for an average of $4.65 per gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says there are a couple of reasons for the surge in prices. Most are because of the refineries — refinery utilization recovery from cold weather in December and an upcoming maintenance season as two examples.
De Haan has little hope of this trend changing.
“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon," he said. "Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”