Gas prices rise for the first time in months

MADISON (WKOW) — After two months of steadily declining gas prices, the cost at the pump is up again.
According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is up over 12 cents from last week. The increase makes for an average price of $3.17 a gallon.
The price is still down 22.5 cents from last month and 9.5 cents lower than this time last year.
Wisconsin drivers are still paying under the national average, but at a slimmer margin. AAA reports Wisconsinites on average are paying $3.11 on average for gas.
Patric DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, says the reason for the price increase is twofold — extreme cold in parts of the United States and China's reopening plan.
For most, the jump in prices should be temporary, but others could see increases for much longer.
"While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023," DeHaan said."
DeHaan warns oil continuing to rally could also cause prices to continue to rise.