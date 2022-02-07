Gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in Wisconsin, drivers can expect more increases in coming weeks

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin drivers headed to the gas pump today are likely paying more to fill up their tanks.
GasBuddy says prices have risen by more than 9.5 cents in the past week statewide. The average price of gas in Wisconsin is now up to $3.20/g. The Madison area saw a 10.1 cent increase over the last week, for an average price of $3.13/g.
“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won't be enough supply to meet demand come this summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The average price across Wisconsin is now 20 cents higher than this time last month and 87 cents per gallon higher than last year. Still, it's 20 cents lower than the national average of $3.42/g — up 12 cents from last month and 97.5 cents from a year ago.
According to De Haan, drivers aren't likely to see any relief at the pump any time soon — and the national average could even reach a record high by summer.
"With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season," Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.