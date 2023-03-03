Gas shut off to building on Madison's west side after vehicle crashes into it

MADISON (WKOW) — Gas for a west side apartment building had to be shut off Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into some gas meters, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire crews responded to a building on Britta Drive around 8:15 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a building, severely damaging a gas line and four natural gas meters.
The car was moved away before crews arrived, and the driver was not hurt.
Crews shut off the gas, which stopped it from leaking.
Schuster said crews checked the buildings and monitored for natural gas and carbon monoxide, but found none.
Schuster said the only damage structural damage was a broken glass window near the gas meters.
MGE responded to address the damaged meters.