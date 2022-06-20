 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Gas Station celebrates Juneteenth with gas giveaway

  • Updated
Free gas giveaway

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A free gas giveaway in Milwaukee had drivers lined up Monday.

To celebrate Juneteenth, the Greater Milwaukee foundation donated $20,000 to what they say is the only Black-owned gas station in the state.

And each driver got $50 worth of gas.

 "I had absolutely no idea. They're closed on Sundays so I had like 30 miles to empty, so I've kind of been riding around on fumes. I just circled around I was like, 'I need gas, so I'll wait for the free gas," Jamila Carney told our Milwaukee affiliate.

Juneteenth is now a national holiday, celebrating the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the U.S.

