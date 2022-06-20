Gas Station celebrates Juneteenth with gas giveaway

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A free gas giveaway in Milwaukee had drivers lined up Monday.
To celebrate Juneteenth, the Greater Milwaukee foundation donated $20,000 to what they say is the only Black-owned gas station in the state.
And each driver got $50 worth of gas.
"I had absolutely no idea. They're closed on Sundays so I had like 30 miles to empty, so I've kind of been riding around on fumes. I just circled around I was like, 'I need gas, so I'll wait for the free gas," Jamila Carney told our Milwaukee affiliate.
Juneteenth is now a national holiday, celebrating the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the U.S.