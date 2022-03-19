Gas stations accuse Woodman's Market in Waukesha of setting prices too low

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Gas stations near the Waukesha Woodman's Market are suing the store over their low gas prices, according to ABC affiliate WISN.
According to court documents obtained by WISN, the companies operating the Shell on Main Street, and the BP on Lincoln Avenue argue Woodman's violated the state's Unfair Sales Act, which prohibits selling goods below cost.
Each Plaintiff is are now demanding $80,000, based on the number of days they say Woodman's illegally outpriced them.
Woodman's argues they can sell below cost to keep up with Costco, which they say is their main competitor, six and a half miles away in Pewaukee.
In a statement, Woodman's says they are in full compliance with its Waukesha store gas pricing and believes this lawsuit is without merit.