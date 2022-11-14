GasBuddy warns Thanksgiving Day gas prices will be 'most expensive' on record

MADISON (WKOW) — Gas prices recently have been in a loop of rising, then falling, then rising again. This week, the national average slid down slightly— but industry experts don't have hope for Thanksgiving week.
According to GasBuddy, the national average dropped nearly three cents to $3.76 a gallon. This is down 14 cents from last month but 36 cents higher than this time last year.
According to AAA, Wisconsin is beneath the national average. The agency reports Wisconsin drivers on average, are paying about $3.60 for a gallon of gas.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the reason for the national price decline is twofold.
"The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," De Haan said.
With oil prices still "volatile," De Haan hopes the week leading up to Thanksgiving will still have declining gas prices in some areas. He doesn't feel the same about Thanksgiving itself.
"Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” De Haan said.