Gearing Up for the Fourth

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, which obviously means that June is close to coming to an end. It looks like this year won't be as hot as some years in the past but we may be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Skies are going to be sunny on Thursday with breezy conditions out of the south. Throughout the day, a cold front is going to be slowly moving south, impacting the forecast area by the evening and overnight hours Thursday into Friday.
One or two of these storms may be severe, especially earlier in the evening. Wind and hail look to be the main threats however, an isolated weak tornado can not be ruled out. Make sure that you have a way to receive mobile weather alerts.
Looking beyond, skies should be quiet on Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s with warmer temperatures on Sunday. An isolated storm can't be ruled out on Sunday but more people will stay dry than wet.
For the actual Fourth of July, skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny... for now. Because of the time of year, a pop up shower/storm can not be ruled out on Monday. Like Sunday, not everyone will see rain/the rain won't last all day.