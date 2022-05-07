General fishing season opens May 7

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fishing season opens this Saturday, and all anglers can now hit the waters in search of anything from shoreline panfish to the lunker of the lake.
Before you head out to your favorite fishing spots, the DNR reminds anglers to stay safe and respect the regulations and the wildlife. You can do this by:
- Wearing life jackets
- Practicing safe and sober boat operation
- Knowing the regulations
- And releasing your catch responsibly
Anglers should take care to minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from their boat before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never moving live fish away from any body of water.
The DNR is predicting a successful opening season for anglers despite the slow spring thaw
“Spring has been slow to arrive across the state, and with the late ice thaw on northern lakes, the fish will be hungry and eager to bite,” said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.
All Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license through DNR's Go Wild or from a licensed agent. You can contact your local fisheries biologist for more information or find a launch or fishing location near you.