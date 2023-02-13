General manager at FICO explains how you can improve your credit score

MADISON (WKOW) -- The start of the new year is a great time to evaluate and plan your financial goals for the next several months. Some of those goals will likely require access to credit.
"Having a healthy FICO score can help people gain access to the credit that they need to do things like buy a car or remodel their house, said Sally Taylor, the general manager and vice president of scores at FICO. "It's the credit score that's used by 90% of top U.S. lenders when making lending decisions."
Your score is reflected by a three-digit number that summarizes the information in your credit file. It's usually determined by how long you've had credit, how much credit you have, and whether you make your payments on time. The higher the number, the better the score.
A bad credit score can affect your ability to get a loan or rent an apartment, but luckily, it can change with your credit behavior.
"Your FICO score today doesn't have to be your FICO score tomorrow," said Taylor.
Some of her advice to improve and maintain your credit score includes:
- Paying your bills on time.
- Don't take on debt you don't need or can't afford.
- Check your score regularly. Research shows that people who frequently check their FICO scores are more likely to have a higher credit score.
There are a lot of ways that people can check their FICO scores, including through the FICO website itself, or through your bank.
"If you are one of their customers, you might be able to access your FICO score through your monthly statements or through your mobile app," said Taylor.
If you don't have a credit score, there are some programs FICO has introduced that can help address this. They can pull information from your utility bills, or your checking and savings accounts.