Georgia indictment details fake elector plan in Wisconsin, names current Wisconsin GOP chair

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 98-page indictment filed by Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors Monday night against former president Donald Trump and 18 other people mentions Wisconsin 13 times. Each reference is in relation to the scheme to have fake electors cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump even though Joe Biden received the most votes in Wisconsin.
Many of the acts prosecutors say were part of a criminal conspiracy were also included in the federal indictment filed against Trump earlier this month.
However, some are new, including two mentions of the current chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin (RPW), Brian Schimming.
The indictment says Schimming, who was not the RPW chair at the time, received an email from Kenneth Chesebro, a pro-Trump lawyer, on Dec. 10, 2020. According to prosecutors, the email contained "proposed language for documents to be used" by the fake electors in Wisconsin. The indictment calls this "an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."
The second reference to Schimming relates to a meeting he had with Chesebro on Dec. 12, 2020. The indictment says Rudy Giuliani called into the meeting, too. The three men, according to prosecutors, talked about the meeting the fake electors would have on Dec. 14, 2020, and Giuliani said they should not tell the media about the meeting. Again, the indictment calls the meeting and Giuliani's statement "overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy."
The RPW hosted a press call with reporters Tuesday morning, and Schimming was on the call. Several reporters, including Caroline Dade from 27 News, tried to ask Schimming about the indictment. However, Schimming and RPW's Director of Communications, Rachel Reisner, ignored those questions.
About two hours after the press call ended, Reisner emailed 27 News a statement attributed to Schimming.
"As stated previously, Republican electors met in accordance with state statutory guidelines, on the advice of attorneys, and with precedent, to preserve all legal options still pending before the courts. Had the courts ruled differently, the alternate electors would have been needed," the statement said.
Wisconsin's recount after the 2020 election ended on Nov. 29, 2020 and affirmed Joe Biden received the most votes. The next day, Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed a certificate of ascertainment identifying Biden's electors as Wisconsin's legitimate electors.
On Dec. 14, 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the Trump Campaign's challenge to the state's election results about an hour before Wisconsin's electors -- both legitimate and fake -- cast their votes.
Though prosecutors in Georgia and Michigan have charged some of the people who served as fake electors in those states in 2020, prosecutors in Wisconsin have not done the same.
Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said there's no guarantee they will.
"There can be real differences in state laws that make these cases easier or harder to proceed on, and I think we have to think those are state-by-state decisions rather than something that necessarily applies to Wisconsin or, for that matter, Arizona or Pennsylvania," he said.
Voters paying attention
Monday's indictment is the fourth Trump has faced since the start of the year. Franklin said, so far, voters seem to be paying quite a bit of attention to the former president's legal troubles.
"Often, one party will pay attention and the other will kind of ignore it," he said. "But, actually, it's about almost exactly equal with Democrats and Republicans."
However, Franklin said takeaways voters are getting from the indictments are varied. He said Democrats "overwhelmingly" think Donald Trump committed crimes and are strongly supporting Biden, while Republicans are staying loyal to Trump and many are reluctant to say he committed crimes. Franklin said many Independents have a negative view of Trump and are more willing than Republicans to say the former president committed crimes.
He said that could have a big impact in the 2024 presidential election in a state like Wisconsin, which is known for its close elections.
"Every little bit can potentially tip Wisconsin," Franklin said. "You've got to still believe that this still looks like a real toss up state. The question is how do you tip it? …It really comes back to this group of independents who may be as little as 10% of the electorate."
A lot of time left for developments
Franklin said it's important to remember there's still more than 14 months before the presidential election in Nov. 2024. He said a lot will happen in that time, so it's too early to say if one single event, like the most recent indictment, will be the thing that tips voters one way or the other.
"This is a long haul game, not something to be determined by each individual event," he said. "But the individual events are cumulatively important."