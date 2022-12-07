Georgia runoff result could affect courthouses in Wisconsin and beyond

MADISON (WKOW) -- The difference between Democrats having 50 and 51 members in the U.S. Senate could alter the outlook of federal courts nationwide, including in Wisconsin.
Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in Tuesday's Georgia runoff election gave Democrats a 51st seat. During the first two years of President Joe Biden's time in office, Democrats had the most narrow of advantages in the upper chamber: a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said the most significant difference will be Democrats' ability to have a majority on all Senate committees. Under the 50-50 split, appointments on committees were evenly divided.
"With the committees split evenly between the two parties, a lot of things got stalled in committee," Canon said. "Well, that's not gonna happen anymore because Democrats will have a one-seat advantage on every committee, so that's far and away the biggest thing."
Canon said the most wide-ranging effect is President Joe Biden will now have an easier time getting federal judges approved.
"We've had quite a few of the nominations be held up by the Judiciary Committee," Canon said. "And now, that's something you'll be able to move those along more quickly."
While conservatives still have a majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Canon noted the vast majority of cases won't make it there. Instead, Democrats now have a better chance to have progressive judges set precedent in more federal courtrooms.
"A relatively small percentage [of cases] are appealed up to the appeals court," he said. "And then a much, much smaller percentage, only 60 cases a year, go to the U.S. Supreme Court."
"So, in a lot of ways, those lowest-level courts, the district courts, is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to federal law."
Canon said having a majority on Senate committees also gives Democrats a chance to keep investigations active.
While Republicans are set to take control of the House and conduct their own investigations, including the business dealings of Hunter Biden, Senate Democrats will still have an outlet to conduct their own investigations, including the work begun by the House January 6th committee.
"They could pick that up in the Senate now, and have some real teeth to that," Canon said.
As far as passing bills, Canon said Democrats would have some slight room for disagreement. Currently, they can't afford to have any members vote against a bill. That empowered moderates like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
"Joe Manchin's position as kingmaker has been eliminated," Canon said. "He was in the driver's seat on so many of these really close votes where they needed every single Democrat to pass something, and he was able to dictate the terms of a lot of things that were to his liking."
Lastly, Canon said a 51st senator adds breathing room logistically. If Harris is away from Washington, or another senator is ill, Democrats could still proceed with a vote whereas such situations are currently a barrier.
Canon said the committee majorities will also make it easier to confirm Biden's choices to serve as ambassadors abroad.