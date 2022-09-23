Get lost in a good book: The importance of reading highlighted during National Literacy Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- When's the last time you sat down and got lost in a good book? The month of September is all about encouraging more young people to explore new worlds through reading.
According to the American Association of Pediatrics, reading books with a child beginning in early infancy can boost vocabulary and reading skills before they even start elementary school.
Reading proficiency is also an important predictor of whether a student will graduate high school and succeed in a career.
"Literacy is important for everybody, any age. It doesn't matter what your interests are," said Rowan Childs, the director of the Madison Reading Project. "That's just finding something that's funny or interesting, or those opportunities for windows and mirrors, for us to either find comfort in or learn something new."
The Madison Reading Project is a local non profit that connects the community with free books and literacy resources that ignite a love for reading and affirm and reflect the diversity of young readers.
"Madison Reading Project loves providing books to kids, teachers, social workers, after school programs, really to try and get as many books out as possible to where kids are gathered, or where they're going, or where they're going to school," Childs said. "We really tried to provide high interest, high quality books so that the books look exciting to kids."
If you're someone who would prefer to hear your books on tape, Childs said that's beneficial, too.
The organization has compiled several lists of book recommendations for readers of all ages.