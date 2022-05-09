Get ready for the warmest week of the year

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a nice, spring weekend, summery weather arrives today.
Temps climb to the upper 70s this afternoon under partly sunny skies with a wind developing from the south gusting up to 35 mph. A line of storms will approach from the west between 9 pm -12 am before fizzling later tonight.
As it moves into western Wisconsin, the storms may be strong to severe with a couple of briefly high wind gusts or hail stones are possible.
We'll get even warmer on Tuesday in the mid 80s with isolated storms possibly returning by the afternoon with a higher chance for storms again in the evening and at night.
Highs in the mid 80s continue the rest of the week with partly sunny skies with more storms possible by Friday night and Saturday. Temps will drop to the upper 70s Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday.