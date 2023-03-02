'Get rid of it': Energizer plant closure's prompt boycott

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Energizer is moving forward with phased closings of its plants in portage and Fennimore. The closing impacts over 600 workers.

As employees begin looking for new jobs, some local businesses are supporting them. One is even boycotting Energizer products.

For nearly 10 years Energizer batteries lined a rack at Krantz's Auto Parts in Fennimore.

Fast forward and there's not a single Energizer product in stock.

The store owner, Rob Krantz, said when he heard the news was official, he didn't waste any time.

"By 9'oclock we were pulling everything off the shelves," he said.

Of the more than 50 slots, only four products remained in their spot, all of which are Duracell.

Krantz use to work at the plant and still has several friends who work there.

He said he wasn't shocked by the news of the closing but said the impact on Fennimore could be huge.

"I'd guess it's like 200 or 250 jobs with everybody coming through town, fueling up and getting coffee," he said. "It's going to have a ripple effect."

Krantz didn't stop with batteries. He has already taken items from brands owned by Energizer off the shelves.

"Some tuff stuff, some carpet cleaner, some new finished wax's, some soaps," he added. "As we keep finding it, we keep removing it."

Most of which he plans on sending back to the supplier.

In the meantime, he hopes to see other businesses follow suit.

"Whether it's Family Dollar, Bender or anybody else, if they carry Energizer products, get rid of it," he said.