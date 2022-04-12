'Get Yourself Tested' campaign encourages testing for STIs

MADISON (WKOW) — Phrases like "get yourself tested" were used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but Public Health Madison and Dane County says there's another meaning behind it.
According to a press release from PHMDC, Get Yourself Tested (GYT) is a national campaign to remind people to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.
Locally, PHMDC reports STI testing dropped significantly. In 2020, the organization conducted 706 STI tests. In 2019, PHMDC conducted 1,952 tests.
“This campaign couldn’t come at a more important time, after regular health checkups and screenings have unfortunately taken a backseat during the pandemic for many people, including getting tested for STIs,” said Madeleine Armstrong, Public Health nurse.
STIs are more likely to impact young people, with a 2018 report from the Center for Disease Control stating almost half of new infections were among those aged 15-24. Left untreated, STIs can cause serious health problems.
PHMDC offers a sexual health clinic that provides STI testing, among other services for people of all ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.
“We know that many teens don’t feel comfortable talking to their primary healthcare providers about sex during annual health visits. Our clinic offers a judgment free and confidential space to get some of those sexual and reproductive health questions answered,” said Armstrong.
People can make an appointment at the clinic by calling (608) 243-0411 or find more information online at publichealthmdc.com/sexualhealth.
Other local testing options include Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin or University Health Services Sexual Health Clinic.