Getting hotter heading into summer

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to creep up with rain finally arriving this weekend.
Completely sunny today, but a bit hazy as well causing moderate air quality. Highs top off in the upper 80s with low humidity continuing. Back to the upper 80s for the first day of summer Wednesday.
Expect upper 80s Thursday with low 90s Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be a bit more humid ahead of a storm system likely bringing beneficial rain to the area Saturday night through Sunday along a cold front.
That'll drop temperatures to be more seasonal in the mid 80s Sunday and low 80s Monday.