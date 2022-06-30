Getting hotter with storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The mercury will climb ahead of a few showers and storms returning along a cold front.
Mostly to partly sunny with highs around 90° and a heat index a couple of degrees higher as humidity levels creep up. However, it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest to make it a bit more bearable.
Isolated showers and storms are expected late morning into the afternoon in central Wisconsin before the broken line drifts southward increasing storm chances for the rest of the area at night. Once on the back side of the cold front, temps will be more seasonal in the low 80s Friday with a couple of showers and storms lingering in the morning, mainly Madison south to the state line.
Low to mid 80s Saturday with storm chances returning at night. An isolated storm could linger into Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Low to mid 80s on 4th of July with an isolated shower and storm possible.