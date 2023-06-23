Getting hotter with weekend storms likely

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - 90s are on the way today and tomorrow ahead of storms moving through to end the weekend.
A sun-cloud mix with a high around 90° this afternoon. It'll continue to look hazy as we have another air quality alert from 10 am to 11 pm. Limit time outside if you are impacted by that.
Low 90s on the way Saturday with showers and storms developing late-evening and overnight as a low pressure system moves in. Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday with more humidity, but also milder temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Isolated rain chances continue Sunday night through Monday with highs to start the week only in the mid 70s. We'll climb back to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday.