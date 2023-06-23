 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Getting hotter with weekend storms likely

  • Updated
  • 0
Weather set up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - 90s are on the way today and tomorrow ahead of storms moving through to end the weekend.

A sun-cloud mix with a high around 90° this afternoon. It'll continue to look hazy as we have another air quality alert from 10 am to 11 pm. Limit time outside if you are impacted by that.

Low 90s on the way Saturday with showers and storms developing late-evening and overnight as a low pressure system moves in. Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday with more humidity, but also milder temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Isolated rain chances continue Sunday night through Monday with highs to start the week only in the mid 70s. We'll climb back to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you