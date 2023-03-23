Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a blanket of 1-4" of snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday, we are getting ready for our next snow storm that's set to arrive Friday night. This low is going to move in and move out quickly but this storm could leave some shoveling out a half a foot of snow.
We'll remain quiet throughout the rest of Thursday night through most of Friday. Clouds are going to stick around throughout Friday as well; temperatures are going to climb back into the mid 40s on Friday.
By the evening, rain starts to move in from the south as the next winter storm moves in. The period of rain will be short compared to how long we'll see snow. As the rain turns over to snow, it'll be moderate to heavy at times along with breezy conditions. The winds are going to be out of the northeast with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
The snow is expected to fall after 12am Saturday through the mid morning hours on Saturday. The heaviest is expected to fall between 3am and 7am.
Totals will range from 1-6" of snow from west to east; most across the coverage area will likely pick up between 2-6" of snow. The farther east you live, the better chance you'll have of picking up the higher snow totals. Also keep in mind, this will be wet, heavy snow.