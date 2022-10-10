Getting warmer, but not for much longer

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The mild weather continues to start the week, but an incoming cold front will eventually bring rain and a cool down.
Today stays dry and sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we'll fall to the upper 40s with ahead of low 70s on Tuesday with a wind developing from the south gusting up to 35 mph.
A couple of showers or storms are possible in the afternoon and evening with a much higher chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning along a sweeping cold front.
We'll be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday but fall to the low 50s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks cool, too. Upper 50s Saturday and a few shower chances Sunday in the mid to upper 40s!