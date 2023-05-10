GHC clinic briefly evacuated because 'technical issue' caused accidental active shooter alert

MADISON (WKOW) — Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin says one of its clinics was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a technical issue.
In a statement, GHC spokesperson Katelyn McLaughlin said the error prompted an active shooter alert at it's clinic on Madison's east side. She said there was no active threat.
Still, staff members followed safety protocol and trainings, evacuating the building and calling emergency personnel. Staff were quickly able to go back inside.
Marty Anderson, GHC-SCW Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, said the hospital system is investigating the root cause of the error.
The clinic is closed for the rest of the day, resulting in the cancelation of all in-person appointments. Some virtual appointments are impacted as well. Anyone with an appointment at the clinic can see updates in their GHCMyChart account.
GHC expects the clinic to open again Thursday morning.