Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the final Brewers 2022 Bobblehead

  • Updated
Giannis Bobblehead 2022

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- NBA Champion and investor in the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be added to the Brewers 2022 Bobblehead collection at Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The first 35,000 fans through the gates will receive a Giannis bobblehead.

The Giannis bobblehead will showcases him in the personalized Brewers jersey he wore last fall when he was announced as a new investor in the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group.

Other bobbleheads a part of the 2022 season Bobblehead Sundays collection include Willy Adames, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Omar Narváez.