Giannis Antetokounmpo is the final Brewers 2022 Bobblehead

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- NBA Champion and investor in the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be added to the Brewers 2022 Bobblehead collection at Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
The first 35,000 fans through the gates will receive a Giannis bobblehead.
The Giannis bobblehead will showcases him in the personalized Brewers jersey he wore last fall when he was announced as a new investor in the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group.
Other bobbleheads a part of the 2022 season Bobblehead Sundays collection include Willy Adames, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Omar Narváez.