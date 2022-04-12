Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized as Eastern Conference Player of the Month for ninth time

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.
He won the award for March and April, the NBA announced Tuesday. It's the ninth time he's earned the recognition in his career and the first time since January 2020.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 14-6 record in the regular season, averaging 12.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57.9% from the field in March and April.
He finished his ninth season averaging a career high 29.9 points, which is the second most in the NBA. This was the fourth consecutive season he’s averaged more than 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, making him the first player in NBA history to average those numbers in four separate seasons.