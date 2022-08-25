Gigi's Playhouse hosts end of summer party for families and volunteers

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a party at Gigi's Playhouse Thursday, to thank families and volunteers for a great summer session.
Gigi's is a Down syndrome achievement center.
It provides free educational, therapeutic and career development programming for all ages.
Their mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and bring a global message of acceptance for all.
Advocates like Sadler Bell are spreading that message.
"As long as you are committed to it and you know what you want to do to change this world, no matter if it's crumbling or not, no matter what's going on in the news or in our community, just get out there and do it," Bell said.
Gigi's Playhouse has been in Madison for six years.
It's 99 percent volunteer run.
Kelly Antonson is the site director at Gigi's Madison. She said, "It's really helping people, especially with Down syndrome have a place to come where they know they're accepted, they know they're supported. We're able to help find what those interests are for them and help them understand like, they can go out in the world and get a job and be very successful at it. They can find a career and go to college, there's a lot of things that they're capable of, if they're given the opportunities."