GiGi's Playhouse Madison celebrates 7th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) — A nonprofit that works with people with Down Syndrome in the Madison area celebrated its 7th anniversary Saturday.
GiGi's Playhouse Madison hosted a free anniversary party at its office in Madison.
Site director Kelly Antonson says the organization has served more than 370 families, and that number continues to grow.
"We're just going to keep adding families, we're going to keep providing programs to serve the Down Syndrome community. And every single year we have more families joining us, so every year we're gonna have something bigger and better," said Antonson.
The anniversary party included a fashion show hosted by Miss South Central Wisconsin, Lila Szyryj.