Gilda's Club celebrates Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers declared June 28 as "Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day." Gilda's Club Madison visited WKOW to celebrate the holiday.
The event is to bring awareness to promote the support, resources and services that the community provides to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and loved ones.
Gilda's Club Madison is one of 190 locations that provides support to those affected by cancer with emotional support, activities, education and other services.
You can learn more on Gilda's Club Madison website.