Gilda's Club Madison encourages people to #GetScreened for cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nationwide campaign to encourage cancer screenings has launched, and Gilda's Club Madison is joining forces to get the word out.
#GetScreened asks people to take a pledge to get their routine cancer screenings and urge their friends and families to do the same.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Lannia Stenz, the Gilda’s Club Madison CEO, stopped by to talk about the push.
“Many people in our community held off on getting routine cancer screening during the pandemic,” she said. “Sadly, that means that people are often finding their cancer at a later stage. Gilda’s Club is here for people living with cancer at any stage but we strongly urge you to get those screenings. It’s incredibly important to catch cancer as early as possible.”
Gilda’s Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them.
To take the #GetScreened pledge, click HERE.