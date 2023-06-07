Gilda's Club Madison hosts annual art show

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Gilda's Club Madison hosted its annual community Art Show.
Gilda's Club supports people impacted by cancer and the event gives the non-profit's members, volunteers and staff a chance to show off their talent.
Members of the organization say art can have very positive impacts on cancer patients during treatment and recovery.
"When people use art therapy during their cancer treatment and beyond, it actually reduces their distress. It helps them to feel better about themselves during that time, it gives them the opportunity to express things that they may not otherwise be expressing, and in fact, has been shown to reduce pain,' Executive Director Lannis Stenz said.
The artwork will be on display through Wednesday, June 21.
The organization will also be hosting a backyard barbeque fundraiser next Thursday.