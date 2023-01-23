Gilda's Club offers cancer support groups for kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gilda's Club Madison launches in-person support groups for families with kids and teens who have a connection to cancer.
Gilda's Club says cancer can be a confusing experience for children, whether they have a diagnosis themselves or experience the illness through a family member.
Gilda’s Club Madison’s Kid Support and Teen Support are ten week programs that will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6-7:30pm starting February 14, 2023.
These in-person groups are scheduled at the same time as adult support groups for people with a cancer diagnosis as well as a group for caregivers/supporters.
Kids groups include those for ages 4 and under, 5-11, and 12 and older, who love someone living with cancer or has cancer themselves.
Programming uses a combination of education, art, expressive games, and team-building to help participants feel safe to ask questions, express difficult feelings and share common experiences related to cancer in their lives.
Each night before groups, families are invited to join together for an optional dinner from 5:30-6 pm.
Orientation for parents and kids will be on Tuesday, February 7, with groups starting on February 14.
