Gilda's Run and Walk raises money to fund future support

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A light in cancer patients and their family's darkest hours raised money to fund future support Sunday.
Gilda's Club Madison, an organization dedicated to providing education, support and hope to cancer patients and their families, hosted its 15th annual Gilda's Run and Walk.
Jayme Niemeier, a stage four pancreatic cancer survivor, kicked off this year's race with a speech after an emotional journey.
"I came to Gilda's because it was a way to get help for me and my family when I really needed it, and they were there. They were totally there for us," Niemeier said.
During the ups and downs of his battle, Niemeier and his family attended counseling groups at Gilda's Club Madison. He said this made a world of difference during a time that felt like the end of the world.
"You don't have to explain exactly what is going on with you because everybody knows, you know. You can cry, you can laugh, everything goes into cancer groups. And, just being around people that get it--it's a healing thing, it's definitely a healing thing," Niemeier said.
Ultimately, Niemeier says a clinical trial ended up saving his life. Now, he wants to pay the support he had forward for other families by helping Gilda's Club Madison raise money.
"It's a roller coaster ride of ups and downs and feeling really down and really getting stuck and feeling sick and being worried about things, to feeling completely supported, and to be in a position to support others too," Niemeier said.
Around 700 people participated in Sunday's race. Lannia Stenz, Executive Director and CEO of Gilda's Club Madison, says all the money raised will stay local--benefitting the many ways they work to support Cancer patients and their families.
"People can participate in individual counseling, support groups. Yoga, tai chi guided relaxation, as well as, educational lectures," Stenz said.
Through these support systems, Stentz says patients and their loved ones have made friends, gained insight and found hope.
"When you first hear the words: 'You have cancer,' it can be devastating. And it's not just devastating for you, but for your entire family or circle of friends, everyone who loves you, because it's a scary thing," Stentz said. "It's absolutely life altering. And so, what we want to do is alleviate that stress."
If you'd like to donate to, or utilize services from Gilda's Club Madison, you can find more information on their website.